State Juvenile Detention Officer charged with workers’ comp fraud, larceny

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A State Juvenile Detention Officer was arrested today for illegally collecting worker’s compensation while he was working for the Cromwell school system after an injury on his job.

Dameon McLeon, of Hartford, was arrested by Inspectors from the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney on a warrant charging him with two counts of fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and larceny in the first-degree by defrauding a public community. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, McLean received workers’ compensation benefits after reporting an injury on March 22, 2016, while employed as a juvenile detention officer in Hartford.

Surveillance conducted in Oct. of 2016 showed him working for the Cromwell school system as a behavior support paraprofessional to supervise students whose behavior required them to be removed from a classroom, the warrant states. McLean continued to collect workers’ compensation from his state job although he was not entitled to do so, the warrant states, and received approximately $21,000 in benefits while earning another $16,109 from the Cromwell job, the warrant states.

McLean was released on a written promise to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Feb. 9, 2017.