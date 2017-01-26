Stolen car suspects being sought following crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police are looking for two suspects that left the scene of a car accident that involved a stolen car.

Police said on January 26 around 3:30 p.m. two people stole a 2008 grey Volkswagen Passat from Quick Auto Sales and Service located at 16 Andrews Street.

Police said a short time later the Volkswagen was involved in an accident at the intersection of King Street and Fifth Street in Bristol. The two people were seen running West, away from the car.

Bristol police said they set up a perimeter around the accident and a State Police K9 unit responded and began to search.

The suspects were not found and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police would like anyone with information to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.