Stratford couple arrested after 34 cats seized from home

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Stratford couple was arrested on animal cruelty charges Friday, after 34 cats were seized from their home.

Police say Catherine and Fletcher Graham, both 60, were arrested after a month’s long investigation into allegations that they kept several neglected cats in their home. Police seized 34 cats, where they say all were in some state of neglect.

Stratford Animal Control Officers cited the Grahams with 34 counts of animal cruelty after investigating.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court on February 1st.