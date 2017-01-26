The Local Drinking Show – Sports Bar Culture

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Ken Tuccio is joined by the owners of The Blind Rhino in Norwalk and the folks from Aspetuck Brew Lab and Half Full Brewery to explore the modern sports bar and figure out what makes sports bars so different than their predecessors.

This new documentary style series comes out bi-weekly, and each episode is roughly ten minutes long. You can watch the episodes anytime on the CT STYLE page on WTNH.com or TheLocalDrinkingShow.com.

