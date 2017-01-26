Tostitos tackling Super Bowl drunk driving with “Party Safe” bag

(WTNH) — Snacks and beer. Pretty much a staple at any Super Bowl viewing party. And while Frito-Lay won’t be running any commercials during the Super Bowl for the first time in a decade, the company still has plans to be a part of the big night.

Tostitos has teamed up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber to make sure everyone gets home safely. They have created a special “Party Safe” bag that can tell if you’ve been drinking and will help you get home safe.

The bag has a sensor that can trace alcohol on a person’s breath. If no alcohol is detected, the bag will light up green. If it detects alcohol, the front turns red with an image of a steering wheel and says “don’t drink and drive.” An Uber code will flash that will give users a discount on an Uber ride home.

These special bags were a part of a promotion and won’t be found in your local grocery store. However, Frito-Lay, Uber and MADD are giving partygoers who purchase any Tostitos chips $10 off their Uber ride on February 5. Users can type the last five digits of the chips’ UPC barcode into the “Promotions” section of the Uber app for their discount.

“We wanted to make sure that as people were celebrating, they were also partying responsibly,” said Chief Marketing Officer for Frito-Lay Jennifer Saenz. “We thought it was an opportunity to begin a conversation with consumers about drinking and driving, and about responsibility, in a really fun and engaging way.”