Traffic Stop in Brooklyn Leads To Heroin Arrest

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) – A traffic stop in Brooklyn has led to the arrest of a Putnam man for possession of heroin. State troopers were patrolling Route 6 in Brooklyn Thursday, when they saw a blue Pontiac G5 commit a traffic violation. Troopers pulled the driver over, and saw him trying to hide something under the driver’s seat. For safety reason, officers took the suspect out of the car. Officers say that’s when they found 70 bags of heroin, pre-packaged for sale. They also found an Apple iPhone, and a small amount of cash.

Troopers arrested Ryan Ploof. He’s facing charges for possession of heroin, and possession with intent to sell.