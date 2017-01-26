Two people in custody after police chase ends with crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have two people in custody after a chase ended with a crash in Meriden.

State Police assisted New Britain Police in a pursuit Thursday night around 11:00 p.m.

Police placed stop sticks and ended that chase near exit 16 on I-91 in Meriden.

The car in question then crashed, blocking the left side of the highway.

That lane was shutdown for several hours while police investigated. Officers then took two people involved in the crash into custody.

News 8 is working to find out why that chase started, and will give an update when we get more information.