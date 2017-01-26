What’s Brewing: Valentines Day Love Bugs

By Published:
12d15c31dc64451e8bfb93aff8769383

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today on What’s Brewing, fortune cookie fortunes, Big Mac Sauce, love bugs and more.

We are remembering actress Mary Tyler Moore who passed away yesterday.

A man in Terryville wins the lottery based on the numbers from his Chinese food fortune cookie.

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of their Big Mac special sauce at certain locations across the country today.

Take a look at how one Wisconsin teen shovels his snow.

Would you give your significant other a love bug for Valentines’ days?

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Book Worm’s Bliss at The Book Barn in Niantic

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s