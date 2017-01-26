What’s Brewing: Valentines Day Love Bugs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today on What’s Brewing, fortune cookie fortunes, Big Mac Sauce, love bugs and more.

We are remembering actress Mary Tyler Moore who passed away yesterday.

A man in Terryville wins the lottery based on the numbers from his Chinese food fortune cookie.

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of their Big Mac special sauce at certain locations across the country today.

Take a look at how one Wisconsin teen shovels his snow.

Would you give your significant other a love bug for Valentines’ days?

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Book Worm’s Bliss at The Book Barn in Niantic