Woman nearly carjacked after stopping for dummy in road

Associated Press logo By Published:
This Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 photo provided by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina shows a dummy constructed of a fake plastic head and children’s clothing that was left in the road in the county’s Paradise East subdivision. A sheriff’s statement said a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked by multiple men who pulled on her door handles after she slowed down for the dummy that she thought was a child in the road. (Carteret County Sheriffs Office via AP)
This Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 photo provided by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina shows a dummy constructed of a fake plastic head and children’s clothing that was left in the road in the county’s Paradise East subdivision. A sheriff’s statement said a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked by multiple men who pulled on her door handles after she slowed down for the dummy that she thought was a child in the road. (Carteret County Sheriffs Office via AP)

NEWPORT, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office says a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked after spotting what she thought was a child sitting in the middle of the road in the dark of night.

It turned out to be a dummy, dressed in children’s clothing. And as the woman slowed her car, two men wearing dark hoodies approached and pulled on her door handles.

She sped away and called for help as the suspects fled, according to the sheriff’s office in Carteret County, North Carolina.

Maj. Jason Wank says authorities destroyed the dummy later Sunday, just in case. He’s asking for help finding those responsible.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s