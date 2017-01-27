14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; second suspect still at large

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is accused of carjacking a Chinese food delivery driver near the Milford green, but police say a second suspect got away.

According to authorities, the delivery driver was hit over the head on Noble Avenue near Broad Street at around 9:30 Thursday night. They say the suspects took his cell phone and car. When officers later found the car near Meadowside Road and Seaside Avenue, the two suspects bailed and ran.

Police set up a perimeter and found one suspect, a 14-year-old from Bridgeport. The second suspect was able to get away.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call the Milford Police Department at (203) 878-6551 or click here. Reference case #0476-17.