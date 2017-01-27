Black Wolves Lacrosse: Shawn Evans

By Published:
1164ea2d98ef46b78e54575b4c2c8394

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Lacrosse is the fastest-growing game in the world, and the indoor game is becoming increasingly popular in this country. Black Wolves are in their third year at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Shawn Evans is considered one of the best lacrosse players in the world. Begins his 12th season in the NLL. A two-time former league MVP, Shawn led the Black Wolves in goals, assists, points and loose balls last year.

Shawn’s father played hockey for the Toronto Maple Leafs. His uncle Doug played for the Hartford Whalers among other NHL teams. Shawn was also an accomplished hockey player before settling on lacrosse. There are a lot of comparisons between lacrosse and hockey and you can ask him about this.

Shawn lives in Peterborough with his wife, three daughters and their dog.

Black Wolves host the Buffalo Bandits Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. This is the home opener for the Black Wolves. The game starts at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, everybody is going to get a limited edition black wolves t-shirt like the one we gave you guys.

The Black Wolves are extending their buy-one, get-one season ticket offer until Saturday. So you can call 844-LAX-WOLF or visit blackwolves.com for more information.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s