Black Wolves Lacrosse: Shawn Evans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Lacrosse is the fastest-growing game in the world, and the indoor game is becoming increasingly popular in this country. Black Wolves are in their third year at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Shawn Evans is considered one of the best lacrosse players in the world. Begins his 12th season in the NLL. A two-time former league MVP, Shawn led the Black Wolves in goals, assists, points and loose balls last year.

Shawn’s father played hockey for the Toronto Maple Leafs. His uncle Doug played for the Hartford Whalers among other NHL teams. Shawn was also an accomplished hockey player before settling on lacrosse. There are a lot of comparisons between lacrosse and hockey and you can ask him about this.

Shawn lives in Peterborough with his wife, three daughters and their dog.

Black Wolves host the Buffalo Bandits Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. This is the home opener for the Black Wolves. The game starts at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, everybody is going to get a limited edition black wolves t-shirt like the one we gave you guys.

The Black Wolves are extending their buy-one, get-one season ticket offer until Saturday. So you can call 844-LAX-WOLF or visit blackwolves.com for more information.