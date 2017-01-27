Bye Bye 50s…Back to Winter

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

There’s not doubt about it, it’s been down right mild this January. As a matter of fact, this January so far ranks as the warmest on record along the shoreline and 3rd warmest away from the water with both areas roughly 7°F above normal!

Many of you at home are likely asking, “Where’s all the snow?” However, even with all of the warmth of late, the snowfall up to this point is right around normal. Folks along the shoreline have actually seen above normal snowfall to this point. On average, shoreline records 27.6″ of snow, and inland averages 40.6″ of snow when all is said and done. The graphic below shows where we are at this point.

The shoreline (Bridgeport) hasn’t recorded a temperatures below 32°F since January 16th and inland (Windsor Locks) was January 17th. That’s an impressive stretch of mild weather. But will it last into February?

Well, if you’ve been outside today, you certainly have felt the cooler air moving into CT. Although temperatures today will likely be in the mid 40s throughout much of the state, it feels much colder due to a persistent gusty wind.

Through the weekend temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40. Much cooler than where we’ve been of late. However, still a degree or two above normal. Our average highs this time of the year are 35°F-37°F. We have officially passed the “Coldest” time of the season.

Sunset has surpassed 5 PM and we’re adding roughly 2 minutes of daylight each day. But that doesn’t mean winter is over by any means. Who remembers February of 2015? The average temperatures along the shoreline was 19.9°F. That’s 12°F below normal and it shattered the precious record by a whopping 5 degrees! Oh, and there was 14″ of snow.

Our weather models all agree on a more seasonable finish to January and start to February with the possibility for actually some below average temperatures heading into the end of next week.

Below is a look at the climate prediction center forecast for temperatures in the first week of February. The jet stream is forecast to take a dive towards the south and allow colder air from Canada to usher into New England. The graphic below shows a 40 to 50 percent chance for below average temperatures and I couldn’t agree more.

But will the cold last? Some of our longer range models like the EURO EPS and CFS indicate February to be much colder and more active than what we saw in January. I’m sure all you winter lovers are excited about that! As always, follow me on Facebook or Twitter and let me know what you think!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone