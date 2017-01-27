Chef Kev D: Mohegan Sun Wine Fest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today in the Bender Kitchen we have Chef Kev D, sharing his recipes for Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail w/ Tequila Lime Cocktail Sauce.
You can catch Chef D in action this weekend at the Mohegan Sun Food & Wine Fest.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail w/ Tequila Lime Cocktail Sauce
* Add pickling spice & 2 sliced lemons to boiling water
* Add Bag of Main Entrée Shrimp to Boiling water and poach shrimp until firm
* Strain Shrimp & add shrimp to ice bath to chill
Chef Kev D’s Tequila Lime Cocktail Sauce
* 2 cups Silver Tequila
* 2/3 cup Worcestershire Sauce
* 3 Limes
* 2 qts Ketchup
* 1 cup Horseradish
* Squeeze limes into hot sauté pan
* Add Tequila to pan and let alcohol burn off (Watch for flame)
* Set aside and let cool
* Mix remaining ingredients will
* Add Tequila Lime mixture
* S+P to taste
For more information visit www.chefkevd.com