Chef Kev D: Mohegan Sun Wine Fest

Related Coverage In the Bender Kitchen: Best Crab Cakes Ever

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today in the Bender Kitchen we have Chef Kev D, sharing his recipes for Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail w/ Tequila Lime Cocktail Sauce.

You can catch Chef D in action this weekend at the Mohegan Sun Food & Wine Fest.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail w/ Tequila Lime Cocktail Sauce

* Add pickling spice & 2 sliced lemons to boiling water

* Add Bag of Main Entrée Shrimp to Boiling water and poach shrimp until firm

* Strain Shrimp & add shrimp to ice bath to chill

Chef Kev D’s Tequila Lime Cocktail Sauce

* 2 cups Silver Tequila

* 2/3 cup Worcestershire Sauce

* 3 Limes

* 2 qts Ketchup

* 1 cup Horseradish

* Squeeze limes into hot sauté pan

* Add Tequila to pan and let alcohol burn off (Watch for flame)

* Set aside and let cool

* Mix remaining ingredients will

* Add Tequila Lime mixture

* S+P to taste

For more information visit www.chefkevd.com