Congresswoman DeLauro taking part in Tax Credit Awareness Day

(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tax season is officially here and one local congresswoman is making sure we are not scammed when we fill this year.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is helping people in Hamden get ready for tax season this afternoon, it’s all part of the “Tax Credit Awareness Day.”

DeLauro will be visiting the Keefe Community Center at 11 Pine Street to go over some IRS scams. DeLauro’s office says they have received several complaints about harassing phone calls from people claiming to be with the IRS.

Congresswoman plans to also talk aboutthe earned income tax credit. It all starts Friday afternoon at 1p.m.

