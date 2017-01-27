Connecticut residents attend March for Life march, rally in Washington

By Published:
2017-01-27marchforliferally

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — A number of Connecticut residents have left to attend the March for Life march and rally in Washington D.C. Friday.

Several buses left from Meriden yesterday morning.

Event planners believe up to 200,000 people who oppose abortion will attend this year’s march and rally in Washington, D.C. Officials say this is the 44th year that the event has been held. They say the event marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump’s Advisor Kellyanne Conway are scheduled to speak at the event on Friday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s