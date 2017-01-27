Connecticut residents attend March for Life march, rally in Washington

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — A number of Connecticut residents have left to attend the March for Life march and rally in Washington D.C. Friday.

Several buses left from Meriden yesterday morning.

Event planners believe up to 200,000 people who oppose abortion will attend this year’s march and rally in Washington, D.C. Officials say this is the 44th year that the event has been held. They say the event marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump’s Advisor Kellyanne Conway are scheduled to speak at the event on Friday.