Construction starts on new Meriden transit center

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As part of a major overhaul of the downtown area, a brand new transit center is now under construction in Meriden.

The hope is that new project combined with the beautiful new town green that opened up last year will get a lot of people to take a look at downtown Meriden as a place to live and work.

We got a look at the new green as it opened last year. It is criss-crossed with streams. Years ago, engineers diverted those streams into pipes to build on this land, but every spring, the streams would overwhelm the pipes and flood the area.

The green is now essentially a big basin that can flood and hold all that water. Now matter how much it floods, the big bridge across the center of it will still be dry, and that bridge takes people right to the new transit center.

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty will be touring that center Friday. It is still under construction, but Esty is the newly elected Vice Ranking Member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. She’s on a listening tour of her district, that’s what brings her to the silver city today.

Hear from folks in the Meriden area – what are the top new priorities for you? And how can I, in this new position, be most helpful for you and achieving that for our state?”

What would be helpful for Meriden is some downtown residential development. The hope is the new green, combined with the easy access to train and bus service, will entice developers to build, and then young people to move in.

This transit center will be a priority stop on the New Haven to Hartford to Springfield commuter train line they’re building right now.