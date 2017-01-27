Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early February

With an average temperature of 37.4° through the 27th, this January currently stands as the warmest on record in Bridgeport. The end of the month will feature closer to normal temperatures, and it should be cool enough to knock it out of the top spot, but probably not the top-5 warmest on record. All signs point to a seasonable start to February, but what about the chance for snow? While this winter has featured near-normal snow, it does not feel like it because it melted so quickly!

The weather pattern during next workweek looks mainly dry. The best chance for a bit of snow is on Wednesday as an Alberta Clipper passes through New England. At this point, it looks like a coating to an inch – if that. If the storm passes a little farther south, there’s a chance it will redevelop in a spot that allows for steadier snow, but that is not the most likely scenario.

Dry and cool weather is likely late next workweek into the weekend. By the end of the weekend, we may be tracking a storm with the potential to bring accumulating snow to Connecticut. You may remember two years ago (the last Patriots Super Bowl win) when a storm in New England the night after the Super Bowl. I’m not saying we’ll have another blizzard a week from Monday, but the potential exists for a storm near New England early that week. The graphics below represent computer model snowfall and precipitation output. Notice how it’s a mainly dry pattern through next workweek. Days 10-15 in the long-range forecast show a better chance of a 1-2 snow events in CT. Based on today’s European computer model, there is a 50-70% chance of at least 3″ of snow in CT in the next 15 days. That’s not a lot of snow, but it’s more than we’ve seen in the last 15 days.