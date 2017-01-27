Cruisin’ Connecticut – 2017 Mohegan “Sun Wine + Food Fest”

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Uncasville, home of the 2017 Mohegan “Sun Wine + Food Fest!”

I’ll be emceeing Saturday’s grand tasting, and Sunday’s “Brunch with Batali,” so I figured I’d give you a little inside look at the event!

I stopped by Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse to taste a creation or two with Chef Chip Miller:

Friday night we have Aaron Sanchez and we’re going to finish out with Mario Batali on Sunday. Now on Saturday, we’re going to have all the chef’s together at once. So we have Brian Duffy, Jamie McDonald, Rocco DiSpirito, Todd English, and more.

Chef Miller gave us a preview of pairing wines with desserts. Let’s see what he’s got for us!

So we have a 23 layer cake signature cake, chocolate ganache, dark chocolate’s… really delicious a lot of flavor. So we’re going to pair a port with that. We have our salmon port here. It’s a heavy body. So it goes with the decadence with the cake.

The second, savory dessert was called “The Bomb.” Get ready for this flavor explosion:

Butter-crunch on the bottom, chocolate mouse, and then a coffee ganache on top. A little strawberry balsamic syrup – that acid will help cut through the chocolate, and it will also compliment the wine.

With dinner tonight at MJ’s, you can get “The Bomb” for $2.23.

