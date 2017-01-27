Freebie Friday: Best clubs for free birthday goodies

(WTNH) — We’ve told you about birthday freebies in the past, but as more and more retailers get on board I went through who offers what. Once again, the goal is to try and get you the best birthday clubs to sign up for.

You can buy anything at Kohls. So the Kohls ‘Yes2You‘ Rewards Program may be a good one to join. You’ll get a birthday gift which usually comes in the form of a $5 or $10 coupon.

Ladies – being a member of the Sephora Beauty Insider program gets you a beauty gift during your birthday month.

Victoria’s Secret is another good one. They’ll usually send you some kind of a coupon as a gift. Usually about $10.

For shoes, check out DSW’s reward program. That usually ends up being around $5 on your birthday. It’s important you shop there fairly regularly to get the coupon.

I’m a fan of free coffee: Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks both have rewards programs that get you a free cup o joe on your big day.

Or if you want sweets, Dairy Queen, Chili’s and Applebees will all give you a sweet birthday break. Those three require a purchase.

Or you can get a pastry freebie with the MyPanera loyalty program.

If you can’t wait for your birthday and want something now, save money at Old Navy right now by signing up for e-mails. I just checked, they have a 30% off coupon when you do.

As always, let me know your favorite freebies so I can let other people know about them.