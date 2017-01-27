Groton PD: Known heroin dealer arrested

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton Police have arrested a man they say is a known heroin dealer on Friday.

Groton Police say they teamed up with the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force to watch areas of known high crime in Groton. Detectives say they saw what they believed to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction involving 30-year-old Christopher Cook, who detectives say is a known heroin dealer. Police say Cook engaged in a brief foot pursuit before being apprehended.

Investigators say an amount of heroin and some money were seized in connection with the investigation. They say Cook is being charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and interfering and resisting arrest. He is being held on bond.