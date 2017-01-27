How to Stay Cozy This Hibernation Season

By Published: Updated:
b06d03cadd7c424caa9ae0cbd9497d5d

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In the Winter months we all want to look cute and fashionable, while staying warm and cozy. Today Kamie Crawford will be sharing Cozy Must-haves for the season.

Here are a list of the top must haves:

  • Silk Hair Wraps
  • Cozy Sleep Tees
  • Favorite Tea Brand
  • Hair Mask to put on when you are tucked away inside
  • Candles to fill your home with beautiful aromas during the winter
  • A cozy blanket

Kamie loves staying in so much that she has designed her own line of sleep tee-shirts.

Kamie Crawford was blessed with the rewarding opportunity to represent her home state of Maryland after being crowned Miss Maryland Teen USA 2010, her very first time competing on a pageant stage. Kamie went on to represent Maryland in the 2010 Miss Teen USA pageant where she made history by being the first contestant from Maryland to win the title.

Kamie currently resides in New York City where she works as an On-Air Television Host and Fashion, Beauty and Pop Culture Expert.

You can check out Kamie’s blog at officialkamiecrawford.com, and to shop her tees visit shopnoxlife.com.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s