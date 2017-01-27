Immigrant advocates in Hartford vow to fight Trump executive orders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Immigration Rights Alliance called together a diverse group of Connecticut residents to defend against what they called overreach from President Donald Trump and his executive orders.

“We are here to stay. We contribute to everything here. And we are not going anywhere,” said Eric Cruz-Lopez, a DACA recipient and UConn student.

Vowing to fight against several of President Trump’s executive orders aimed at Hispanic immigrants, objectors met at Hartford’s Legislative Office Building Friday and let their voices be heard.

“Our nation is based on values of diversity and inclusion. That’s who we are as a nation,” said Claudia Connor, from the International Institute of Connecticut. “We don’t prohibit people from coming into the country because of nationality.”

Some of Trump’s executive orders signed this week demand construction of a wall extending 1,900 miles across the country’s border with Mexico. Orders also call for beefing up border protection agents and hiring 10,000 immigration officers to increase deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Supporters of immigrant rights took their protests outside the L.O.B. Friday.

“To show the world the inclusive, vibrant and diverse America that Donald Trump does not represent!” said Ciro Gutierrez, from Service Employees International Union.

Refugee advocates worry of further executive action from the president that may extend to Muslims, like the Al-Kalaf family, who fled to America with their children recently from the devastating civil war in their home country of Syria.

“The main reason for coming herer is to find peace, security and education for the kids,” said Maher Al-Khalaf, through an interpreter.

With Republicans in control of every branch of government, protesters said they can practically fight back by using the voice of the American people, and with the courts.