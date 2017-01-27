LifeStar responds to accident at Ledyard home

GALES FERRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard Police and Fire Department are investigating an industrial accident in the Gales Ferry part of town on Friday.

Officials say two men were on a scissor truck on Avery Hill Road working on trees at a private residence when it fell over onto the house.

According to officials, LifeStar has been called in to transport one man to the hospital. They say the other man is being treated on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will post updates as they become available.

