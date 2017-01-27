Lisbon man missing for more than a week

By Published:
patrick-mccarthy

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Lisbon man remains missing more than a week after he was last seen.

State Police say 32 year old Patrick McCarthy was reported missing by his fiancé on January 19th.  She said she last saw him 5:30 p.m. on the 18th at 4 River Road.   He is described as a white male, 5’5″ tall with brown hair and brown beard.  When he was last seen he was wearing a black Under Armor hoodie and a Jordan backpack.   He was seen walking north on Route 12 into Jewett City.  His fiancé did not know where he was going but he has family in Jewett City.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police at 860-848-6500.

