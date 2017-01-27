New face of Gerber is 7-month-old baby from Ohio

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.

Though he probably won’t be saying much anytime soon, the spokesbaby named Riley has an “infectious laugh and big, gummy smile,” according to his mom, Kristen Shines.

Gerber announced Thursday that Riley, who lives with his family in Lewis Center, beat out more than 110,000 other entries. He now has the chance to star in a future ad.

Riley’s parents will receive $50,000 plus $1,500 in Gerber clothing. Shines says the money will help start a college fund for her son.

The annual Gerber baby photo search began seven years ago. It pays homage to Ann Turner Cook, whose face has been featured on Gerber’s packaging since 1928. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Gerber is based in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is a unit of Nestle SA, based in Vevey, Switzerland.