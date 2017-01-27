New Haven police actively searching for suspect in Winchester Avenue shooting

Armed ATF agents search for a shooting suspect in New Haven (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting on Winchester Avenue in the Dixwell section of the city Friday afternoon.

According to New Haven Police Department Public Information Officer David Hartman, a shooting took place in the area of 91 Winchester Avenue just before 1:00 p.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment for what police described a non-life threatening leg wound.

New Haven police officers on Eastern Street searching for a suspect in a shooting on Winchester Avenue. (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)
New Haven police tracked a suspect’s vehicle to Eastern Street. They are actively searching for the suspect. A description of the suspect has not been made available.

