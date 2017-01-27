Norwalk man arrested on drug, firearm charges

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police Detectives have arrested a man who was allegedly wanted by Stamford Police on Tuesday.

Norwalk Police say they went to Flax Hill Road looking to arrest 25-year-old Fernando Herrarte of Norwalk. They say Herrarte was wanted on multiple charges including threatening, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges from an incident where he pointed a firearm at someone in Stamford. Detectives say they located Herrarte and took him into custody without incident.

After police received permission to search the residence, they say they found a loaded Glock .357 pistol with additional ammunition. Detectives say they also found 45.94 grams of marijuana, 61.58 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and $1,630.

Norwalk Police turned Herrarte over to Stamford Police Department to face their charges. Norwalk Police obtained an arrest warrant for the items they found in the residence and seized. Herrarte was arrested at the Norwalk Courthouse on Friday.

Officials say he is being charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics in a school zone, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within a school zone and possession of marijuana. They say he is being held on a $75,000 bond.