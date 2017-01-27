Norwalk man killed in crash

Norwalk, Conn. (WTNH)- A chase involving Norwalk police has left the driver of a car dead and a passenger in the vehicle with serious injuries.

Authorities say the Honda Civic, being driven by 22 year old Shaqui Fowlkes lost control and slammed into a tree on a property on Geneva Road before coming to rest in a stream. A passenger in the car, 19 year old Shawn Bowman of Norwalk, suffered serious injuries in the crash according to police.

A number of law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation into the crash, including the Norwalk State’s Attorney’s Office, the Norwalk Police Department and the Connecticut State Police.