Norwalk Police arrest man on narcotics charges

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Special Services Division of the Norwalk Police have arrested a man after finding him with narcotics Thursday.

Norwalk Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation at Colonial Village. According to officers, they saw 27-year-old Michael Massey of Norwalk enter a parked vehicle within the complex. The Norwalk Police Department says they had four active warrants for Massey for sales of narcotics, sales of narcotics within a school zone, possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics within a school zone after an investigation.

Officers say they pulled up to Massey in a marked police car and exited the vehicle. They say they ordered Massey to show his hands, but Massey put his vehicle in reverse and drove up onto a sidewalk. According to officers, after he drove onto the sidewalk, he pulled forward and nearly hit officers. Massey fled onto Suncrest Road and officers say they got back into their police car to follow him. Police say as they were driving down Suncrest Road, they saw Massey’s vehicle stopped in the roadway with the driver’s door open. Authorities say they saw Massey flee on foot toward the center of the complex. Officers say they radioed the foot pursuit to dispatch and chased him in a different part of Suncrest Road.

According to investigators, officers found 10 bags of heroin and a bag containing crack cocaine, which Massey threw while fleeing. Officials say Massey was on special parole, but has been remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections. They say Massey is being charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering with a police officer and operating a vehicle without a license. They say he is being held on $250,000 bond.