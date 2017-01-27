NY man in critical condition after shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday night.

Officers say they were called to Hall and Burr Streets after receiving reports that someone had been shot. They say emergency medical personnel were called and transported the victim, 37-year-old Jose Valenzuela of New York to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

According to officials, Valenzuela was shot in the jaw and neck. Hospital officials say he is in critical, but stable condition.

Police say they do not currently know where the shooting happened.