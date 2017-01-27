Oakdale Theatre to hold first event since deadly shooting

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday night, the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford will host their first event since a deadly shooting took place outside of the venue last month; and extra steps are being taken to ensure all concert-goers are safe.

Original Story: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wallingford’s Oakdale Theatre

The Wallingford Police Department tells News 8 that the chief has been working with management at the Oakdale when it comes to security at events. In fact, the Oakdale has put in a request to hire two officers for tonight’s event.

Related Content: Investigation into Oakdale shooting that left two dead continues

The show that is scheduled for Friday night is called “Hyper-Glow”, which is essentially a big dance party. This will be the first event held here since a quadurple shooting back on December 30th.

Related Content: New Haven woman grieving loss after cousin dies outside Meek Mill concert in Wallingford

Just after 11:00 p.m. that night, people were getting out of a concert put on by rapper Meek Mill, when shots were fired in the parking lot.

Related Content: Oakdale Theatre shooting victim, Jaquan Graves wanted to be a rapper & loved his son

Four men were shot. 31-year-old Travis Ward, and 20-year-old Jacquan Graves, both of New Haven, died in the shooting. The two other men who were shot survived. Police believe those two were not directly involved in the shooting.

As of right now no arrests have been made. Police are also trying to figure out if there was more than one shooter, and the motive in all of this. That investigation is ongoing.

Related Content: Police continue search for killer in Oakdale double murder

On the night of the shooting, the Oakdale Theatre did request for a police officer to be at the concert, but that request was made only a few hours before the concert took place. No officers were available on such short notice.