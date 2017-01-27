Oprah Winfrey announces her own food line

(WTNH) — Oprah Winfrey has announced her newest venture.
She says she will be teaming up with the brand, Kraft-Heintz to sell her own line of ready-to-eat refrigerated foods.
Winfrey says her line will be called Mealtime Stories.
Kraft-Heintz says the mission of the food line is to “create a new line of food that will make real, nutritious products more accessible to everyone.”
According to Kraft-Heintz, 10% of the profits from Winfrey’s line will be donated to anti-hunger charities.
Stock officials say Kraft’s stock rose about 1% when news of the venture hit Wall Street.