Oprah Winfrey announces her own food line

Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File
(WTNH) — Oprah Winfrey has announced her newest venture.

She says she will be teaming up with the brand, Kraft-Heintz to sell her own line of ready-to-eat refrigerated foods.

Winfrey says her line will be called Mealtime Stories.

Kraft-Heintz says the mission of the food line is to “create a new line of food that will make real, nutritious products more accessible to everyone.”

According to Kraft-Heintz, 10% of the profits from Winfrey’s line will be donated to anti-hunger charities.

Stock officials say Kraft’s stock rose about 1% when news of the venture hit Wall Street.

