NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are responding to a shooting in the city Friday evening.

Police tell News 8 a person was shot on County Street between Whalley Avenue and Goffe Street. Police say the victim is in critical condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description yet.

Police will release more information as they get it.

This marks the third shooting in the Elm City in 24 hours.