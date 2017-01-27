Pet of the Week: Betty

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an affectionate older cat named Betty.

Betty is 10-years-old, is a curious and loving cat, and has very soft fur for petting. Betty is a calm and gentle girl who would be a great companion.

For more information on Betty, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.