Police arrest man for promoting prostitution in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) –The East Central Narcotics Task Force arrested a man for allegedly promoting prostitution at three local businesses Thursday.

The East Central Narcotics Task Force teamed up with Manchester Police Department, Glastonbury Police Department, the Center for Digital Investigations, Homeland Security and the Department of Labor to conduct an investigation into three Glastonbury businesses. Police say the businesses included in the search were the Relaxation Spa on Hebron Avenue, New Sunshine Reflexology located on Main Street and Pine Reflexology located on School Street.

During the lengthy investigation, task force members say they were able to find enough probable cause to arrest Guixing Jiang with promoting prostitution charges. Task members say they found Jiang at one of the locations they were investigating. Officials say he is being held on $50,000 bond.

As a result of the search, task force members say they seized multiple items belonging to Jiang including computers, documents, Jiang’s Volkswagon Passat and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The East Central Narcotics Task force works with municipal and federal law enforcement agencies. They work to stop illegal narcotics sales and use in communities in Manchester, South Windsor, Vernon and Glastonbury.