Police investigate burglary at Shop & Shop in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a burglary at a Stop & Shop in Waterford Thursday morning.

Police say the female suspect hid a large quantity of several different medications before she fled the store in a tan or beige vehicle with unknown Florida registration. They say she allegedly committed similar thefts later in East Lyme.

Officers are asking anyone with information to identify the suspect or information on this incident to contact Officer Flanagan of the Waterford Police Department at pflanagan@waterfordct.org or call 860-442-9451.