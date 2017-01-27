Police on the lookout for suspect in armed robbery in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — An armed robbery at a gas station off I-91 in Cromwell has police in the area on the lookout for the suspect, who they believe fled in a Chevy Tahoe.

Cromwell police say that they responded to the Mobil gas station at 123 Berlin Road, just off exit 21 of I-91, around 3:50 a.m. on Friday.

The clerk there told police that the suspect displayed a black firearm, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured, according to police.

Cromwell police put out a call to neighboring agencies to help in searching for the suspect, who was described as a shorter, Hispanic male with long hair, wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

While police are on the lookout for a black Chevy Tahoe, they say they aren’t ruling out that the suspect may have made off on foot.

