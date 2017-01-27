Public meetings pushed back for proposed resort in Preston

PRESTON, Conn (WTNH) — A series of public meetings are in place for a proposed resort in Preston.

According to The Day, the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority and the town of Preston have pushed back meetings for a new resort a week later than originally planned.

The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority is looking to develop the former Norwich Hospital site in Preston. The $600 million plan calls for a theater complex, and indoor water park, sports complex, and several hotels.

The public meetings are scheduled for February 9th and 11th, location pending.

A followup Town Hall meeting will be held on February 16th. A referendum for voters is scheduled for February 28th.