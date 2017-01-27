Report It Recap: January 27, 2017

(WTNH) — The headline this week was the Nor’easter. It made for some rough conditions along the shoreline, especially in Milford. The wind — fueling these waves in Fairfield. Bringing down trees of all sizes across the state. Winds over 60 miles an hour in some places. Rain, snow and a whole lot of sleet as well. Making the roads slippery and heavy to shovel.

Clearing the snow was no match for a t-rex with a snow blower … as was the case in a Naugatuck neighborhood.

Speaking of things that make you do a double take, I’m willing to bet you’ve never seen a squirrel pushing a carriage full of peanuts. One viewer, capturing a patriotic jogger running along the road in Milford as well.

National honor students from Fairchild Wheeler High School in Bridgeport sharing some of their engineering projects with residents at a senior living center.

Cole in Branford celebrating the Patriots trip to Super Bowl 51.

Finally, many of you taking part in the Women’s Marches in Connecticut and other parts of the country. This shot shows the thousands of people who came to the state capitol in a show of solidarity.

