Report shows people want to see President Trump’s tax returns

(WTNH) — According to a report released by the Huffington Post, lots of people want to see President Trump’s tax returns.

The report is a petition on the White House’s website that asks President Trump to release his full tax return. The petition received over 100,000 signatures within 24 hours of Trump’s inauguration. Officials say that’s more than any other petition in that website’s five year history.

The petition now has more than 385,000 signatures.

There is no word on if this petition will convince President Trump to release his tax return.