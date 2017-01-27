Report shows people want to see President Trump’s tax returns

By Published: Updated:
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WTNH) — According to a report released by the Huffington Post, lots of people want to see President Trump’s tax returns.

The report is a petition on the White House’s website that asks President Trump to release his full tax return. The petition received over 100,000 signatures within 24 hours of Trump’s inauguration. Officials say that’s more than any other petition in that website’s five year history.

The petition now has more than 385,000 signatures.

There is no word on if this petition will convince President Trump to release his tax return.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s