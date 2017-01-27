Route 1 closed in Guilford after truck pulls down wires

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 1 remains closed in Guilford Friday morning after a truck pulled down utility wires Thursday afternoon.

Guilford police said the accident took place some time after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, but the exact time has not yet been determined. A tractor-trailer was traveling on Route 1 near West Lake Road when the truck snagged overhead wires. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

Route 1 remains closed in both directions as utility crew work to replace the overhead wires. It is unclear when the Route 1 will reopen in that area.