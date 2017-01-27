Second arrest made in murder investigation of TJ Allen

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have made a second arrest following the murder of Sterling teen, Todd “TJ” Allen.

Two weeks ago, state police found the remains of Todd Allen, the Sterling teen who had been missing since the day after Christmas. Police arrested 19-year-old Kevin Weismore and charged him with Allen’s murder. On Friday, police made a second arrest.

Police arrested Dustin Warren of Sterling for his involvement in the case. Warren is charged with tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with a police officer. He is being held on a $125,000 bond and is due in court on January 30.

A police report states Warren, Weismore and Allen were friends and all hung out a few days before Allen’s disappearance.

The case is still under investigation.