BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she’ll vote against Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump‘s nominee for education secretary.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Friday it’s “hard to imagine a less qualified or more dangerous person to be entrusted both with our country’s education policy and with a trillion-dollar student loan program.”

Warren says DeVos — an advocate for school choice, charter schools and school voucher programs — has demonstrated contempt for public education.

Warren also faults DeVos for planning to maintain financial ties that could create conflicts of interest and for failing to commit to using the tools of the office to keep students from being cheated by for-profit colleges.

Trump has called DeVos “a brilliant and passionate education advocate.”

Warren is a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.