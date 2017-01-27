Teenager attempts to steal car at Hamden Mart

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old is facing charges for trying to steal a car at the Hamden Mart on Dixwell Avenue Friday morning.

Police were called just around 6:00 a.m. over reports of suspicious activity. A witness observed someone attempting to enter parked cars.

Upon arrival officers conducted an investigation, which lead to the arrest of the juvenile, a 17-year-old Hamden resident.

He was charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary. He is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven on February 9th.