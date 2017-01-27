West Hartford police investigate hand grenade found outside of home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People in a West Hartford neighborhood are wondering how a hand grenade ended up outside a person’s home Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a call a suspicious item in the mulch along Warrenton Avenue. When police arrived to investigate the report, they located what appeared to be a hand grenade.

Upon closer inspection, officers determined that the grenade was not live, and there was no immediate danger to the neighborhood.

The Hartford Bomb Squad responded to the scene to assist West Hartford police. The grenade was safely destroyed.