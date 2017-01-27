What’s Brewing: Does Staying up Late Make You Smart?

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Wouldn’t you love the Monday after the Super Bowl off from work? Well, see what one company is doing for their employees. Plus much more today on What’s Brewing.

Instead of spending money a Super Bowl add, The Craft Heinz Company is using that money to allow all 42,000 employees to stay home the day after the game.

Did you know the Monday after the Super Bowl has the lowest attendance rate out of the year?

Are people who stay up late smarter than those who go to bed early?

Tostitos is making a chip bag which will detect alcohol on someone’s breath. If it detects that you have been drinking it will offer a $10 Uber discount. But the bags are only being made in a limited amount.

Take a look at this adorable father-daughter duet that is sure to melt your heart.

One husband gives his wife unforgettable anniversary gift that can never be replaced.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – 2017 Mohegan “Sun Wine + Food Fest”

