Are the Kids Ready for Winter?

So since the kids got back to school after winter break, we haven’t really seen much of a real winter. Sure temps have been cool, but not very frigid. It does look like the next few weeks will feature many morning temps in the teens, and some wind too! Here is a quick checklist of what you should do to make sure the kids safely get to/from school:

1. Make sure kids are dressed for the weather…hats, gloves/mittens, warm coats, warm shoes for cold conditions; umbrellas and waterproof boots for wet conditions; warm, dry boots for snowy conditions. It’s so often that the children don’t know how cold it will feel when waiting outside for the bus for a while.

2. Have the kids to the bus stop on-time to prevent chasing after the bus in slippery conditions, and to keep the bus as close to on-time as possible to minimize the outdoor wait for all children on the route.

3. Don’t let your kids use headphones or earbuds when leaving the house.

4. When the weather is slippery and school is still in session, the school bus is the safest way for your child to get to school…driving him or her to school increases traffic on the roads and near the school, and slippery conditions makes this more dangerous.

5. In the event of lengthy delays or rapidly changing conditions, arrange to have a trusted relative or neighbor check on your child (May want to check on the appropriateness of this idea…sources are not in complete agreement).

a. Notify your child’s school of the identity of the trusted person.

6. Check with your school district and local school bus company to get the latest procedures and policies regarding winter weather.