FLEYA Training Youth Program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — To help teens get their first taste of the FBI one local program is showing kids what it’s like to be an officer.

FBI community outreach officer, Charles Grady stopped by our station with Karina Zhao and Khalil Ibrahim to talk about the FLEYA Training Program. The students will receive specific classroom training and practical exercises in investigative

forensics, use of cyber technology techniques for combating violent crime, counter intelligence, gang awareness, civil rights, and many more violations of state and federal law. This unique training will include classes with Federal Agents, Assistant US Attorney’s and State’s Attorney’s, local police, and judges.

The FLEYA training program is an overnight camp in which the FLEYA students are chaperoned by sworn law enforcement and FBI employees. The chaperones chosen to oversee the daily and

evening events will include Yale PD officers, local and county which the student resides. This will act as a way to promote ongoing connection and networking between law enforcement and the students post academy.

FLEYA requirements:

Be between 15yrs – 18 yrs of age and returning to a CT high school in 2017 Be full time CT resident Be committed to physical fitness thru sports or other activity Have a minimum GPA of 2.7 Submit a completed online application which will include a 200 word written essay Participate in an initial telephone interview if selected by staff members of the

academy. Participate in a final panel style interview at FBI New Haven

Grady says The FLEYA training program will be an overnight camp in which the FLEYA students will be chaperoned by sworn law enforcement and FBI employees. The chaperones chosen will

oversee the daily and evening events which will include Yale PD officers, FBI employees and FBI National Academy Alumni. Each Alumni officer will originate from the county that the students represent. This will act as a way to promote ongoing communication and networking between law enforcement and the students after the program ends.

This joint effort to promote future law enforcement career paths for Connecticut youth gives the selected youth an inside look at today’s FBI while simultaneously being exposed to various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and practices. Yale’s campus will again serve as the home base for an academic environment with the premier atmosphere to encourage students to pursue higher education and careers in law enforcement.

The Application process starts January 9th 2017, and will be accepted thru the deadline date March 10th, 2017. A total of Twenty-Eight (28) students will be selected from urban and suburban area high schools in CT to ensure a diverse gender, racial, and cultural learning environment and life experience. This training will promote tolerance, unity and the importance of partnerships for success in the working world. No applications will be accepted after March 10, 2017 and the online application will be closed.

The instructions for applications are on the website and must be strictly adhered to with no exceptions