Health officials: Open enrollment period ends Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The head of Access Health CT is reminding Connecticut residents they have until the end of Tuesday to participate in the open enrollment period for health insurance.

Jim Wadleigh said as of Thursday more than 107,000 people had enrolled in coverage for 2017. He expects calls to increase as the Tuesday midnight deadline approaches.

To sign up, individuals can visit an enrollment center, contact a call center, or sign up online.

He said individuals should have their information handy, including social security numbers, immigration documents, tax returns, employer information, and current insurance coverage.

He said even if an individual can only leave a voice mail message before the deadline, they will honor that enrollment.

Customers that sign up by January 31 will have coverage beginning March 1.