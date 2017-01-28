Lawmakers consider higher fines for distracted driving

Associated Press logo By Published:
(File)
(File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Connecticut lawmakers want to make it tougher for distracted drivers.

The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee is holding a public hearing Monday on several bills that would increase penalties for texting while driving, distracted driving or using a hand-held telephone while driving.

While there were few details included in the proposed legislation, one bill calls for increasing the fines for second, third and subsequent violations.

Under current law, the fines for distracted driving are $150 for the first violation, $300 for a second, and $500 for a third and subsequent violations.

Another proposal would create a task force that would study issues concerning the use of hand-held mobile telephones and electronic devices by drives and evaluate the various mobile telephone applications, technologies, and practices designed to prevent distracted driving.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s