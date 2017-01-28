Lawmakers consider higher fines for distracted driving

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Connecticut lawmakers want to make it tougher for distracted drivers.

The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee is holding a public hearing Monday on several bills that would increase penalties for texting while driving, distracted driving or using a hand-held telephone while driving.

While there were few details included in the proposed legislation, one bill calls for increasing the fines for second, third and subsequent violations.

Under current law, the fines for distracted driving are $150 for the first violation, $300 for a second, and $500 for a third and subsequent violations.

Another proposal would create a task force that would study issues concerning the use of hand-held mobile telephones and electronic devices by drives and evaluate the various mobile telephone applications, technologies, and practices designed to prevent distracted driving.